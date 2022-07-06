BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

