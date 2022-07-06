BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

MIY opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $185,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

