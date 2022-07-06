BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of MQT opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 98,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

