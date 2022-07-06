Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,105,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,480,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,288,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 496,021 shares valued at $26,404,820. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

