Blocknet Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $302.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00025938 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014092 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005170 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,832,441 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.