boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.03

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHOOY. Investec raised shares of boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Liberum Capital cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.87) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

