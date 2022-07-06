BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 472 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($5.45) to GBX 472 ($5.72) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BP. TD Securities boosted their target price on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.81) to GBX 500 ($6.05) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.87.
Shares of BP stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. 454,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,966,711. BP has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. The company has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.
About BP (Get Rating)
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BP (BP)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.