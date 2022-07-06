BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 472 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($5.45) to GBX 472 ($5.72) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BP. TD Securities boosted their target price on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.81) to GBX 500 ($6.05) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.87.

Shares of BP stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. 454,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,966,711. BP has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. The company has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

