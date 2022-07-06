Brian R. Elworthy Sells 1,372 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $18,988.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 439,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,358.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. 3,349,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,632. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Toast by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,159,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after buying an additional 780,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Toast by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 40,017 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in Toast by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 694,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

