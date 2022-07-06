Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $193,556,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,981,000 after purchasing an additional 283,501 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,264,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 118,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 444,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE BR opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average of $151.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

