Brokerages Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Target Price at $183.25

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.25.

A number of research firms have commented on MKSI. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments stock opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.