Brokerages Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) PT at $13.74

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.74.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $40,062.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 212,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $47,033.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,745 shares of company stock valued at $537,430 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WM Technology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WM Technology by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 562,140 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in WM Technology by 6,347.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,201 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WM Technology by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 800,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WM Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 785,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 133.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

