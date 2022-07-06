Brokerages Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target at $52.33

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on XNCR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of XNCR opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $43.61.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Xencor by 52.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 48,475 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 138,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Xencor by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,693 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Xencor during the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

