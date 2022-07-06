Brokers Set Expectations for Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apartment Income REIT’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of AIRC opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $393,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,863,000 after acquiring an additional 799,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,006,000 after acquiring an additional 273,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,757,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,389,000 after acquiring an additional 421,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

