Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 7,390,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 55,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

