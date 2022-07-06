Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.07

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$26.07 and last traded at C$26.19, with a volume of 3884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.69.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -496.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -471.70%.

About Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.