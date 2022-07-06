Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Trading Up 11.3%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) was up 11.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 224,145 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 165,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CABA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $37.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

