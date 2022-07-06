Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Trading Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 22,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

CXB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

