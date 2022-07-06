Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

