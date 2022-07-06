Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.36

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 309631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
The stock has a market cap of C$406.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.06.
About Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE)
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.
