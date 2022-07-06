Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 176,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,105,149 shares.The stock last traded at $71.21 and had previously closed at $70.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

