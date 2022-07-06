Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5,084.88

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,084.88 ($61.58) and traded as low as GBX 4,955 ($60.00). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 4,985 ($60.37), with a volume of 48,414 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,081.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,085.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $45.00. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

