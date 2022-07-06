Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CS. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lowered Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.63.

CS stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.85. 1,003,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 5.82. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.77 and a one year high of C$7.79.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$339.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$100,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at C$500,005.35.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

