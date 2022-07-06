Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CS. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lowered Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.63.
CS stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.85. 1,003,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 5.82. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.77 and a one year high of C$7.79.
In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$100,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at C$500,005.35.
About Capstone Copper (Get Rating)
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
