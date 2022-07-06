CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Short Interest Update

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get CarLotz alerts:

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.63. CarLotz has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $5.35.

CarLotz ( NASDAQ:LOTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.39 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CarLotz by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 92,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarLotz by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CarLotz by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 663,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 40.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.