Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 42,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.59. 23,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,575. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

