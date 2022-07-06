CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Insider CCL Industries Inc. Purchases 70,789 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,122,432.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,122,432.81.

CCL Industries Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 20th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 19,223 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$59.22 per share, with a total value of C$1,138,382.22.

On Friday, June 17th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,206,600.93.

On Monday, June 13th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.64 per share, with a total value of C$4,150,875.83.

On Friday, June 10th, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$60.01 per share, with a total value of C$4,247,814.29.

On Wednesday, June 8th, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,229,706.46.

On Monday, June 6th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.11 per share, with a total value of C$4,326,085.68.

On Friday, June 3rd, CCL Industries Inc. purchased 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,341,581.40.

On Wednesday, June 1st, CCL Industries Inc. acquired 70,789 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.47 per share, with a total value of C$4,351,583.88.

On Monday, May 16th, CCL Industries Inc. bought 72,469 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$59.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,341,262.69.

CCL.B stock traded down C$0.79 on Wednesday, hitting C$60.80. 70,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,120. The stock has a market cap of C$10.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$53.36 and a 1-year high of C$75.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL.B. National Bankshares set a C$79.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.44.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

