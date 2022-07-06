Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CEO Sells $3,750,000.00 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,393,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CELH stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.92. 1,936,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,682. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

