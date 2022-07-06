Centaur (CNTR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Centaur (CNTR) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $427,906.20 and approximately $15,559.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Centaur

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,361,125,000 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

