Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,766 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 12,253 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,120.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 81,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,963. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.08. The stock has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.68.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

