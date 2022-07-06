Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,964,000 after buying an additional 365,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.85. 30,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,298. The firm has a market cap of $193.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.59 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.27.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

