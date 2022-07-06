Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $40,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 761,413 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.21. 780,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,228,796. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

