Cerity Partners LLC Has $19.08 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,564 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Comcast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 23,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 9.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in Comcast by 27.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 6,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,479,668. The stock has a market cap of $179.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

