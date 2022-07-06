ChartEx (CHART) Hits Market Capitalization of $28,145.27

ChartEx (CHART) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $28,145.27 and $226.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 891.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.30 or 0.09891364 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00126181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00099993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016611 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.