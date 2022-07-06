ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0009

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $590,649.80 and approximately $6,745.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.37 or 1.00028663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00043960 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00025148 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

