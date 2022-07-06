Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Holdings Decreased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,708 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chewy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after buying an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,969,000 after buying an additional 106,784 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,743,000 after buying an additional 110,451 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Chewy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,879,000 after buying an additional 219,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after purchasing an additional 77,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 64,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,921. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chewy to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

