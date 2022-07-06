Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$550.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.00 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.74 EPS.

CHS stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $656.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

