China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.9842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.

