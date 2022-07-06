China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.51 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. DexCom comprises about 2.0% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.53.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.75, for a total value of $387,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,207,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,584,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,922 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

