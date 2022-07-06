China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average is $101.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

