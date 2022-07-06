China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,500 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 1.3% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $187.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.51. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of -236.73 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,518 shares of company stock worth $22,257,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

