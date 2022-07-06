China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 21,500 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $518,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42,903 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STM. StockNews.com began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($45.83) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

NYSE:STM opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.60. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

