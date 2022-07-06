China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,797 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,520.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,146,804 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW stock opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.