Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Down 6.7%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.70. 21,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,380,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

