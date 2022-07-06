Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after acquiring an additional 163,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,705 shares of company stock worth $32,597,278. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.12.

NYSE CI opened at $264.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.09 and a 200-day moving average of $245.05. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $273.58. The company has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.