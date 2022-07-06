Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.53

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.53 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPR. StockNews.com started coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $898.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $657.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 43.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 95,025 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 71,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 11.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Cimpress by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

