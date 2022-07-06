Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Reduced by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,511 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of C stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $74.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.