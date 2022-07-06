Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,477 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 95,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $47.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

