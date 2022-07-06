Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

NYSE CLVT opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

