Clean Yield Group Buys 40,032 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 2.9% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Unilever by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 93,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,230 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 75,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 31,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $60.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

