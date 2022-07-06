Clean Yield Group Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $331.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $330.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.44.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,048,829 shares of company stock valued at $328,740,043 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

