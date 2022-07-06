Clean Yield Group Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,862. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.69. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

